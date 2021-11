Keith (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Keith suffered the injury in the second period. He finished with 10:37 of ice time, two PIM and a hit in the contest. The Oilers can ill afford to lose more defensemen with Darnell Nurse (finger) and Slater Koekkoek (lower body) out into mid-December. More information on Keith's status should be available prior to Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes.