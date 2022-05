Keith notched an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 5.

Keith helped out on Evan Bouchard's game-tying goal at 16:08 of the second period. The 38-year-old Keith has only gotten on the scoresheet in three of the Oilers' 12 playoff contests, but he's picked up five points. The experienced blueliner has played big minutes in a top-four role, and he's added 24 blocked shots, 14 shots on net and a minus-3 rating.