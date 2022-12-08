Holloway produced an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Coyotes.
Holloway saw 15:05 of ice time in the blowout win, his second-highest total of the year. It's unlikely to be a regular occurrence, but with the Oilers looking for any chemistry among their depth scorers, he could be due for more playing time. The rookie winger is at one goal, three assists, 14 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-5 rating through 23 outings.
