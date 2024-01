Holloway recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Holloway spent most of January in the AHL after recovering from a lower-body injury. His assist Saturday was just his second point in 15 NHL contests, but his stint with Bakersfield appears to have renewed his confidence. The 22-year-old will likely continue to see fourth-line minutes with the Oilers, though he could eventually earn second-unit power-play time if he performs well.