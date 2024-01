Holloway was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Saturday, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Holloway missed seven weeks of action with a lower-body injury before he was sent to the minors Jan. 3, to get in some playing time. Holloway had two goals and four points in four AHL games. He managed only one goal in 14 NHL games before his injury. He will replace James Hamblin on the fourth line, as Hamblin was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.