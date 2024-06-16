Holloway scored twice, dished an assist, went plus-3, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Holloway hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since the second round, and he saw just 5:24 of ice time in Game 3 versus the Panthers. He responded to the benching in a big way, scoring in the first and third periods to help the Oilers force Game 5. Through 22 playoff outings, the 22-year-old forward has five goals, two assists, 28 shots on net, 73 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while filling a middle-six role.