Holloway (lower body) is expected to return either just before or after the Christmas break, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Holloway has been on long-term injured reserve since suffering an injury Nov. 13. He was eligible to come off LTIR on Dec. 10, but it sounds like he'll need at least another week or so after that date. Once Holloway is cleared, Adam Erne and Sam Gagner are the forwards at the most risk of losing their place in the lineup.