Holloway suffered a broken thumb during the Big 10 tournament, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Holloway's decision on signing with the Oilers has yet to be determined. He's set for x-rays on his injured thumb Monday, which will likely inform his decision-making process. The 19-year-old forward probably won't be healthy enough to make an impact at the NHL level in 2020-21, but he could be a factor next season if he makes the jump to the professional ranks.