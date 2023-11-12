Holloway scored a goal, blocked two shots and added 11 PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Holloway scored late in the first period, as he was left wide open at the side of the net to collect an odd carom off the glass. The tally was his first point in 13 appearances this season. He saw 13:05 of ice time Saturday, though he's often been in a bottom-six role with little chance to make an impact in the Oilers' top-heavy offense. Holloway has produced 23 shots on net, 25 hits, eight blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-3 rating.