Holloway secured a milestone marker during the third period of Saturday's 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the host Rangers.

Capping a surge where the Oilers collected three consecutive goals in 5:42, Holloway evened Saturday's contest at 3-3 at 10:21 of the third period. The 2020 first-round draft pick beat goalie Igor Shesterkin with a blast from the left face-off circle, securing his first NHL marker in 17 outings. "It's pretty special," Holloway said, reported by nhl.com. "Cool moment. Definitely a memory and a goal that I'll remember forever."