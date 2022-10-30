Holloway produced an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Holloway picked up the secondary assist on Connor McDavid's third-period tally. The helper was Holloway's first NHL point, coming in his fifth regular season contest -- he made his debut in the Oilers' Game 4 loss to the Avalanche in last season's Western Conference Finals. The 21-year-old has seen extremely limited usage in a bottom-six role. He only saw 5:29 of ice time Saturday, so it's possible he could be on the verge of heading to AHL Bakersfield to get more productive playing time.