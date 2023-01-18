Holloway notched a pair of assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Holloway earned his first two-point game in the NHL. He helped out on Derek Ryan's second-period tally and Ryan McLeod's insurance goal in the third. Since the start of January, Holloway has picked up two goals and three assists over eight games, seeing a slightly increased role when injuries thinned the Oilers' lineup. He'll likely move back to the bottom six now that Evander Kane (wrist) is healthy, but Holloway could earn more ice time if he continues to get involved on offense. The rookie has nine points, 34 shots on net, 59 hits, 25 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 42 appearances.