Holloway appeared to block a shot with his wrist before exiting Wednesday's game versus the Canucks, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Holloway logged four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in 12:08 of ice time prior to his exit. The 22-year-old forward started the year in a third-line role, though an early injury would likely hamper his ability to move up the lineup. More information on his status should be available prior to Saturday's home opener against the Canucks.