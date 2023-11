Holloway (undisclosed) left Monday's game versus the Islanders and didn't return, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch didn't provide an update on Holloway's status after the game. With Connor Brown (undisclosed) and Mattias Janmark (undisclosed) also absent from the lineup, the Oilers may have to play short Wednesday versus the Kraken if Holloway is unable to suit up.