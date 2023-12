Holloway (lower body) is expected to travel with the Oilers on their upcoming three-game trip and participate in practices, but he won't draw into any of those contests, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

That would set Holloway's earliest possible return date to Jan. 2 when Edmonton hosts the Flyers. He has a goal, 26 hits and eight blocks in 14 outings this year. The 22-year-old was last in the lineup Nov. 13.