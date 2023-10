Per Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network, Holloway (wrist) is not expected to miss a game after he blocked a shot with his wrist versus Vancouver on Wednesday.

Coach Jay Woodcroft said that he expects to see Holloway on the ice when the Oilers are home to the Canucks on Saturday. Holloway had four shots on goal with a pair of hits and blocked shots in 12:08 of action in an 8-1 loss to Vancouver.