Coach Kris Knoblauch said Tuesday that Holloway (lower body) will be out "longer term," according to David Staples of the Edmonton Journal.

Holloway was injured during the second period of Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. He has one goal, 23 shots on net and 26 hits in 14 games this season. Connor Brown (lower body) skated on the fourth line during Tuesday's practice, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, indicating that he could be ready to return to the lineup following a five-game absence.