Holloway notched an assist and six PIM in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.
Holloway set up Ryan McLeod's goal, which was the Oilers' seventh and last tally of the game. The 21-year-old Holloway also took a minor penalty in each period, which shows there's still some growth for him to make before he can be trusted with a larger workload. He's earned three points over his last five games and now has seven points, 55 hits, 32 shots on net and 25 PIM in 40 outings overall.
