Holloway (upper body) is clear to play and is in the lineup Tuesday against Team Switzerland at the IIHF World Junior Championship, TSN reports.

The University of Wisconsin star is reportedly playing through some pain, but he'll nonetheless resume his role on the top line next to Dylan Cozens and Connor McMichael as Team Canada pushes for a 3-0 record Tuesday. Holloway recorded a lone assist in a 16-1 rout of Germany in Canada's tournament-opener before sitting out Sunday's 3-1 victory over Slovakia.