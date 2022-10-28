Holloway (upper body) will return to the lineup Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Holloway was reportedly close to returning Wednesday, and it only took him one more day to rejoin the lineup. His return allows the Oilers to role with a traditional 12 forwards -- the rookie will play on the fourth line with Devin Shore and Derek Ryan.
More News
-
Oilers' Dylan Holloway: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Dylan Holloway: Ruled out for two more games•
-
Oilers' Dylan Holloway: Not playing Thursday•
-
Oilers' Dylan Holloway: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Oilers' Dylan Holloway: Pushing for roster spot•
-
Oilers' Dylan Holloway: Activated from IR, sent down•