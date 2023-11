Holloway (lower body) is week-to-week, coach Kris Knoblauch told Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED radio on Wednesday.

As previously reported, Holloway is on the long-term injured reserve list, so he can't play until Dec. 10 versus New Jersey at the earliest. The 22-year-old sustained the injury during Monday's 4-1 victory over the Islanders. When Holloway is ready to return, he'll likely serve on the fourth line.