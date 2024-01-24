Holloway scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Holloway converted on a rebound from a Connor Brown shot in the third period. That's Holloway's second point in as many games since he was recalled from AHL Bakersfield to center the fourth line. His offense is unlikely to remain steady in such a limited role, but he'll need to remain sharp to stay in the lineup once Corey Perry is ready to suit up for the Oilers after signing with them Monday. Holloway has three points, 25 shots on net, 27 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 16 NHL outings this season.