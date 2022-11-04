Holloway produced an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Holloway saw just 4:35 of ice time -- the only other time he was under five minutes this year, he left the game with an injury. Despite limited action, he's picked up two assists in his last three games, accounting for all of his offense in seven appearances. The 21-year-old has added 16 hits, four PIM, three shots on net and a minus-1 rating in a little-used fourth-line role. The Oilers may ultimately decide to send him to AHL Bakersfield at some point this year, as he's not getting enough playing time to help his development with the big club.