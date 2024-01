Holloway (lower body) may be ready to suit up against Ottawa on Saturday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Holloway will be shelved for his 21st consecutive contest when the Oilers square off with Philadelphia on Tuesday but now has a potential return date. With just one point in 14 games this season, the 22-year-old Calgary native is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy production even once cleared to return.