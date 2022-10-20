Holloway (upper body) will not be in the Edmonton lineup Thursday, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca.
Holloway left Tuesday's game against the Sabres and was not at practice Thursday. Holloway has yet to pick up a point in three games. Consider him day-to-day.
