Holloway (lower body) was put on the long-term injured reserve list Wednesday.

Holloway was injured during Monday's 4-1 victory over the Islanders. He has a goal in 14 contests this season. With him on LTIR, Holloway won't be eligible to return until Dec. 10 versus New Jersey at the earliest. Adam Erne and Raphael Lavoie were called up in corresponding moves and both forwards might get regular work while Holloway and Mattias Janmark (shoulder) are unavailable.