Holloway was the latest player to get a look in the top six, playing alongside Connor McDavid in this contest. The switch paid off almost immediately, as Holloway tallied 3:24 into the game. The tally was his second in the last four games, but his offense remains just as limited as his ice time. The 21-year-old rookie has three goals, three helpers, 31 shots on net, 54 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 39 outings.