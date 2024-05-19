Holloway scored a goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6.

Holloway snapped an eight-game point drought with the first-period tally. The 22-year-old has three goals, 12 shots on net, 31 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 11 postseason appearances. Holloway has been over 11 minutes of ice time in five of the last six games -- while it's not a huge increase, it still shows he's gained some trust from head coach Kris Knoblauch.