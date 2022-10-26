Holloway (upper body) has declared himself ready to return but will still sit out Wednesday versus the Blues, Robert Tychkowski of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Holloway is set to miss a fourth straight game, but it sounds like he's getting close to a return. This may be a case of the Oilers not wanting to have him play on back-to-back nights -- they're in Chicago on Thursday. Holloway will likely handle a bottom-six role once he is given the all-clear to return.