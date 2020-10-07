Holloway was drafted 14th overall by the Oilers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Holloway is a big, safe pivot who plays a heavy game. His compete is high and he skates well, and he's more than happy to play in the tough areas. Holloway's offensive ceiling is limited, but that doesn't mean he won't find work in the NHL. He's likely a middle-six, hardworking pivot who'll occasionally surprise you with a nifty move. Or he'll move to the wing in more of a scoring role. Make sure Hollaway earns an NHL gig (and performs) before you consider him in deep fantasy formats.