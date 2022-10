Holloway scored a hat trick in Monday's preseason game versus the Canucks.

Holloway, a first-round pick from 2020, is pushing to make the Oilers out of camp. The 21-year-old winger battled a wrist injury at times last season, but he's shown he's fully healthy with a strong preseason. It's likely the Oilers will want him to play up the lineup, so he'll have to earn at least a middle-six job to avoid beginning the year at AHL Bakersfield.