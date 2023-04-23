Holloway was recalled from AHL Bakersfield in advance of Game 4 against the Kings on Sunday.
Holloway logged three goals and nine points in 51 games with Edmonton this season before he was sent down on Feb. 17. The 21-year-old rookie will likely be a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest though he could be a bottom-six option for the Oilers at some point in the series following an injury to Mattias Janmark (foot).
