Holloway was recalled from AHL Bakersfield in advance of Game 4 against the Kings on Sunday.

Holloway logged three goals and nine points in 51 games with Edmonton this season before he was sent down on Feb. 17. The 21-year-old rookie will likely be a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest though he could be a bottom-six option for the Oilers at some point in the series following an injury to Mattias Janmark (foot).