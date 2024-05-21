Holloway logged an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Holloway has a goal and an assist over his last two games. The 22-year-old entered the postseason with just 89 games of NHL experience, but he's quickly showing he's taken strides in his development as one of the more impactful depth players on the Oilers' roster. The forward has four points, 14 shots on net, 34 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 12 playoff appearances. He's seen even-strength minutes on the second line lately, though his overall ice time remains limited.