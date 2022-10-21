Holloway (upper body) won't play before the Oilers' road trip that begins Wednesday in St. Louis, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Holloway will miss the next two contests, though head coach Jay Woodcroft is optimistic the rookie winger will be on the road trip. With the Oilers in a very tight salary cap situation, expect defenseman Markus Niemelainen to continue playing while Holloway is out.
