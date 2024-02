Holloway scored a goal on two shots and levied three hits in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings.

The tally snapped a five-game drought for Holloway. The 22-year-old is getting a long look in a third-line role this time around, though he's still not scoring enough to earn much fantasy attention. For the season, he's produced three goals, one assist, 33 shots on net, 44 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 22 outings.