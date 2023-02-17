Holloway was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
The move was necessitated by Edmonton activating Kailer Yamamoto, as the Oilers are tight to the salary cap. Holloway has three goals and nine points in 51 games with the Oilers. He will see his first AHL action of the season on the weekend.
