Holloway, who was injured while playing in the minors, will be sidelined for at least a month, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports Monday.

Before being demoted Feb. 17, Holloway had played in 51 games for the Oilers this season in which he recorded three goals, six assists and 44 shots while averaging just 9:35 of ice time. The move to the minors was required in order for the club to activate Kailer Yamamoto off injured but Holloway likely would have remained in the mix for a call-up if needed. Instead, the 21-year-old Holloway won't be in contention to return until late March.