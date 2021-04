Holloway (thumb) signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Friday.

Holloway recently completed his sophomore season at the University of Wisconsin, during which he racked up an impressive 11 goals and 24 assists in just 23 games. The 2020 first-round pick has top-six potential, but he's probably still at least a year away from carving out a significant role with the big club.