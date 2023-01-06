Holloway tallied a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Holloway beat Ilya Sorokin with a one-timer, extending Edmonton's lead to 3-1 in the second period. The goal, which would stand as the game-winner, was Holloway's first point in 12 games. The rookie center now has two goals and three assists in 36 games this season. Holloway has demonstrated offensive potential, but he's unlikely to have much value while playing a bottom-six role.