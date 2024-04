Holloway scored two goals, went plus-2 and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 2.

After the Oilers' top line dominated Game 1, Holloway showed off his skills from the fourth line in Game 2. He's picked up five goals and two assists over his last eight contests despite a fairly limited role. Holloway doesn't have a path to power-play time with the Oilers at essentially full health in the postseason, but he's doing all he can to solidify his place in the lineup.