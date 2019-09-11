Oilers' Dylan Wells: Stellar in prospects' game
Wells stopped all 18 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Flames' prospects.
Wells played half of the game and did his part to make it a battle between himself and Flames netminder Artyom Zagidulin. Wells went 6-6-0 with one shutout, a 2.84 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 12 games played with AHL Bakersfield last year. He remains, at best, fourth on the goalie depth chart for the Oilers, who will probably begin the year with Mikko Koskinen and Mike Smith tending twine for the parent club.
