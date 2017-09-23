Pasquale was waived by the Oilers on Saturday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Bakersfield.

Pasquale is far behind Cam Talbot -- who logged a ridiculous 4,294 minutes between the pipes last year -- when it comes to Edmonton's goalie pecking order. Laurent Brossoit is also ahead of him, so he may have to battle with Nick Ellis for the right to be the first one called up in the event of a goalie emergency during the season.