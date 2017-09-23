Oilers' Edward Pasquale: Placed on waivers
Pasquale was waived by the Oilers on Saturday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Bakersfield.
Pasquale is far behind Cam Talbot -- who logged a ridiculous 4,294 minutes between the pipes last year -- when it comes to Edmonton's goalie pecking order. Laurent Brossoit is also ahead of him, so he may have to battle with Nick Ellis for the right to be the first one called up in the event of a goalie emergency during the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...