Oilers' Eric Gryba: Makes opening-night roster
Gryba contributed two hits and two blocked shots to the cause in Wednesday's win over Calgary.
Gryba recently got a contract extension, but he may be the odd-man out once Andrej Sekera returns. However, Sekera's status isn't clear, so Gryba could be the sixth defender until November or December. Nonetheless, his ice time will be limited and his contributions won't be significant for most fantasy formats.
