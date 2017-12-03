Oilers' Eric Gryba: Picks up first two points
Gryba picked up his first two points of the season in Saturday's win over Calgary.
They were both assists, as Gryba found a way to finally get on the scoresheet in a 7-5 victory. The third-pairing blueliner doesn't offer much fantasy value outside his 31 PIM and strong hit totals, so look elsewhere if you need to add an offensive fantasy blueliner to your squad.
