The Oilers placed Gryba on waivers for the purpose of assignment Friday.

The Oilers activated Oscar Klefbom (undisclosed) off injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Gryba's services as a depth defenseman. If he goes unclaimed, the 29-year-old Canadian will be assigned to AHL Bakersfield.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories