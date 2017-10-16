Play

Gryba played a team-low 12:49 in Saturday's loss to the Senators. He did manage to give owners 14 penalty minutes, one shot, and five hits, however.

Through four games, his 15:07 is the lowest average ice time of any team defender. He's reliably contributing hits, with 13 on the season so far, but there's little else you can depend on him for.

