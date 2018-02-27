Bear was called up from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Kris Russell is considered a game-time decision with a hand injury, which means Bear could make his NHL debut in the evening's contest against the Sharks. Selected in the fifth round (124th overall) of the 2015 draft, Bear has accumulated 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) through 34 games with the AHL's Condors after shredding the junior-league circuit with a 70-point campaign for WHL Seattle last season.