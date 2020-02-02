Bear posted an assist and a fighting major in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Bear earned the secondary helper on Zack Kassian's first-period tally. Later on, the rookie defenseman dropped the mitts with Matthew Tkachuk amid a larger brawl between the rivals. Bear is up to 17 points, 74 shots on goal, 71 blocked shots and 27 PIM in 52 games this season.