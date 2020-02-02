Play

Bear posted an assist and a fighting major in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Bear earned the secondary helper on Zack Kassian's first-period tally. Later on, the rookie defenseman dropped the mitts with Matthew Tkachuk amid a larger brawl between the rivals. Bear is up to 17 points, 74 shots on goal, 71 blocked shots and 27 PIM in 52 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories