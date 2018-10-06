Oilers' Ethan Bear: Bumped down for Russell activation
Bear was sent down to AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.
This move was made in order to activate veteran Kris Russell (undisclosed) from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game facing the Devils in Sweden. It's worth stashing Bear considering he's still in line for an expanded role after notching four points over 18 games as a first-year defenseman in 2017-18.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...