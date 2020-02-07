Oilers' Ethan Bear: Buries fifth goal
Bear scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.
The 22-year-old defenseman ended a five-goal run by the Sharks, but it wouldn't change the result. Bear now has 18 points, 76 shots and 74 blocks through 54 games. He's become a fixture in the Oilers' top-four, but his production is likely only useful to fantasy owners in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.