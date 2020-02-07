Bear scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

The 22-year-old defenseman ended a five-goal run by the Sharks, but it wouldn't change the result. Bear now has 18 points, 76 shots and 74 blocks through 54 games. He's become a fixture in the Oilers' top-four, but his production is likely only useful to fantasy owners in deeper formats.